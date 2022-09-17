Average mortgage rates rise over 6%, a new 14 year high

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As inflation rises, mortgage rates have not been immune to the increase.

The average 30 year fixed mortgage rate has now hit a 14 year high, rising over 6%.

One year ago, the rate stood at about 2.8%.

Many potential home buyers are now getting pushed out of the market as mortgage payments increase.

“We had a week and a half of pretty dead time,” said Carol McClintock. “The phones were not ringing, but then it all of a sudden I think people realized, wait I still need a place to live.”

FC Tucker Real Estate Agent, Carol McClintock, advises that buying a home now is still more valuable than renting one.

Officials say rent has increased by 6.7% and homeownership allows you to gain equity.

McClintock says when she bought her first home, mortgage rates were at 16%, so it’s important to remember how much rates can change overtime.

“The big thing that people need to remember is once they lock in, and they buy a house, and they get a mortgage payment, that’s not going to change, unless they want it to. So, what we like to say in this kind of market, you marry the house and you date the rate,” said McClintock.

Mortgage Masters Chief Lending Officer, Aaron Cashmer, says this increase is just a new normal, but thankfully there is always an option to refinance your mortgage.

He says you also never know if there could be a recession.

“Generally speaking, historically speaking, recession brings interest rates back, you know, lower. So there is a chance that could happen,” said Chasmer.

McClintock says that the demand for housing in Evansville is still booming, despite the mortgage rate increase.

She says if a home is priced correctly and is in good condition, they are still selling in a matter of two to three days.

