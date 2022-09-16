Warmer weekend, hot next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Friday finished the week with sunny and warm weather. The weekend will keep the string going with sunny days and clear, mild nights. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will rise into the 85-90 degree range. Very low chance for showers on Sunday evening. Next week will be hot, with near-record highs in the mid 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Fall begins on Thursday with temperatures falling back into the 80s. Slight chance for showers toward the end of next week.

