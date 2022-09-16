Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Warmer weekend, hot next week

14 First Alert 9/16 - Midday
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Friday finished the week with sunny and warm weather. The weekend will keep the string going with sunny days and clear, mild nights. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will rise into the 85-90 degree range. Very low chance for showers on Sunday evening. Next week will be hot, with near-record highs in the mid 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Fall begins on Thursday with temperatures falling back into the 80s. Slight chance for showers toward the end of next week.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Morrison
Affidavit: Baby had healing ribs in addition to fatal head injuries
Michael Hines
Man shot twice in Owensboro, arrest made
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Anterrico Momon.
Evansville man accused of child molestation, battery
Crews called to a Newburgh house fire.
Cat and dog die in Newburgh house fire, officials say

Latest News

14 First Alert 9/16 - Midday
14 First Alert 9/16 - Midday
14 First Alert 9/16
14 First Alert 9/16
A Bright Weekend, Hotter
14 First Alert Forecast
Warmer for the weekend