Vanderburgh Humane Society dealing with overcrowding issues

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh Humane Society officials say they are so overcrowded that workers are facing euthanizing both cats and dogs for space.

According to a social media post, the Humane Society has over 500 cats right now and too many dogs as well. Officials say they haven’t been faced with euthanizing for space in almost three years.

They say employees are overworked with the number of animals they have at the moment.

For those looking to help, VHS officials say they are looking for volunteers and donations.

The Humane Society also says they are offering 50% off fixed animals through Saturday.

