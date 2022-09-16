Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 5

Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from...
Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.

[WATCH: In The Huddle - Week 5]

We have more than 25 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday.

Click here to download the 14 Sports App.

Here’s a look at the game our crew will be following throughout the night:

  • North vs. Bosse
  • Central vs. Reitz
  • Memorial vs. Harrison
  • Mater Dei vs. Jasper
  • Vincennes Lincoln vs. Castle
  • Linton-Stockton vs. Boonville
  • Mt. Vernon vs. Forest Park
  • Gibson Southern vs. Southridge
  • Heritage Hills vs. North Posey
  • Tecumseh vs. Perry Central
  • South Spencer vs. Princeton
  • Pike Central vs. Washington
  • North Daviess vs. Edinburgh
  • North Knox vs. North Central (Farmersburg)
  • Central Hardin vs. Henderson County
  • Breckinridge County vs. Owensboro
  • Meade County vs. Apollo
  • Madisonville vs. Daviess County
  • Tell City vs. Hancock County
  • Todd County Central vs. McLean County
  • Ohio County vs. Muhlenberg County
  • Caldwell County vs. Union County
  • Owensboro Catholic vs. Louisville Christian Academy
  • Hopkins County Central vs. Ballard Memorial
  • Lawrenceville vs. Mt. Carmel
  • Edwards County vs. Sesser-Valier
  • CZR vs. Carmi

[Click here for updated scores throughout the night]

You can watch highlights and top plays on Touchdown Live, streaming on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Morrison
Affidavit: Baby had healing ribs in addition to fatal head injuries
Michael Hines
Man shot twice in Owensboro, arrest made
Van drives into large sinkhole on West Franklin Street early Friday morning.
Van drives into large sinkhole Friday morning on Franklin Street
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Anterrico Momon.
Evansville man accused of child molestation, battery

Latest News

“In The Huddle” streams every Thursday on the 14 Sports app at 7 p.m.
In The Huddle - Week 5
H.S. Volleyball Highlights: Mater Dei vs. Reitz
H.S. Volleyball Highlights: Mater Dei vs. Reitz
Reitz WR Xavier Thomas wins Week 4 POTW after dominant offensive display
Reitz WR Xavier Thomas wins Week 4 POTW after dominant offensive display
Tri-State athletes connected for life from Haiti to the gridiron
Tri-State athletes connected for life from Haiti to the gridiron