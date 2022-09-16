Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 5

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.

[WATCH: In The Huddle - Week 5]

We have more than 25 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday.

Click here to download the 14 Sports App.

Here’s a look at the game our crew will be following throughout the night:

North vs. Bosse

Central vs. Reitz

Memorial vs. Harrison

Mater Dei vs. Jasper

Vincennes Lincoln vs. Castle

Linton-Stockton vs. Boonville

Mt. Vernon vs. Forest Park

Gibson Southern vs. Southridge

Heritage Hills vs. North Posey

Tecumseh vs. Perry Central

South Spencer vs. Princeton

Pike Central vs. Washington

North Daviess vs. Edinburgh

North Knox vs. North Central (Farmersburg)

Central Hardin vs. Henderson County

Breckinridge County vs. Owensboro

Meade County vs. Apollo

Madisonville vs. Daviess County

Tell City vs. Hancock County

Todd County Central vs. McLean County

Ohio County vs. Muhlenberg County

Caldwell County vs. Union County

Owensboro Catholic vs. Louisville Christian Academy

Hopkins County Central vs. Ballard Memorial

Lawrenceville vs. Mt. Carmel

Edwards County vs. Sesser-Valier

CZR vs. Carmi

[Click here for updated scores throughout the night]

You can watch highlights and top plays on Touchdown Live, streaming on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.