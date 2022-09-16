Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 5
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.
We have more than 25 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday.
Here’s a look at the game our crew will be following throughout the night:
- North vs. Bosse
- Central vs. Reitz
- Memorial vs. Harrison
- Mater Dei vs. Jasper
- Vincennes Lincoln vs. Castle
- Linton-Stockton vs. Boonville
- Mt. Vernon vs. Forest Park
- Gibson Southern vs. Southridge
- Heritage Hills vs. North Posey
- Tecumseh vs. Perry Central
- South Spencer vs. Princeton
- Pike Central vs. Washington
- North Daviess vs. Edinburgh
- North Knox vs. North Central (Farmersburg)
- Central Hardin vs. Henderson County
- Breckinridge County vs. Owensboro
- Meade County vs. Apollo
- Madisonville vs. Daviess County
- Tell City vs. Hancock County
- Todd County Central vs. McLean County
- Ohio County vs. Muhlenberg County
- Caldwell County vs. Union County
- Owensboro Catholic vs. Louisville Christian Academy
- Hopkins County Central vs. Ballard Memorial
- Lawrenceville vs. Mt. Carmel
- Edwards County vs. Sesser-Valier
- CZR vs. Carmi
