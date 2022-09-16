Tennessee nonprofit organization helps build home for Ky. Dec. 10 tornado victim

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Restoration International Outreach is taking its missionary work all across the world, and now to the Tri-State.

RIO church’s nonprofit “Hope with a Hammer” is building a new home for a Kentucky family that lost their house in Dec. 10 tornadoes.

Tommy Roberts, Pastor of RIO Central Church in Maryville, TN, says their missionary work is centered around helping people who can’t help themselves.

“What we’re called to do is to come into people’s lives in their most difficult times, and show them that God has not left them by restoring hope, by building a house,” said Roberts.

Brenda Moore from Central City, was impacted by the Dec. 10 tornadoes.

Roberts says Moore and her trailer home were flung out into her yard during the storm leaving her with lasting damages.

Moore and her family were the first to receive from the nonprofit group in December.

“She was the first person we helped in December,” said Roberts. “We came and cleared off her property and got rid of all the debris and now we’re back building her a home.”

Joey Suttles, a RIO church member, says the project is the second ministry mission trip he’s participated in.

“I went on the first mission trip years and years ago with some of the pastors that was overseas...” said Suttles. “And ya know I’m just glad we‘re able to do things here at home too.”

Suttles says since he’s retired, he has the time and ability to give back through “Hope with a Hammer”.

He says this is how he gives back to God.

Roberts says the exterior of the house and the roof should be finished by Monday.

Officials with the group say they are currently accepting donations to help finish Moore’s home. For those who are interested in learning how to donate, you can visit Hope with a Hammer’s website.

