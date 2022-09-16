Birthday Club
Reitz WR Xavier Thomas wins Week 4 POTW after dominant offensive display
By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:35 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Reitz wide receiver Xavier Thomas was named the Touchdown Live Player of the Week on Thursday, receiving 6,698 total votes.

Thomas caught eight passes for 121 yards and a touchdown last week in the Panthers’ 38-15 win over North, keeping Reitz as the lone undefeated team remaining in the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference (SIAC).

He also recorded two tackles on the defensive side of the ball against the Huskies.

[HIGHLIGHTS: Reitz vs. North]

The Panthers look to stay unbeaten as they host Central at the Reitz Bowl on Friday night.

Kick-off is slated for 7 p.m.

