Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Princeton’s Jackie Young leads Las Vegas Aces with 22 points during road loss in WNBA Finals

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives around Connecticut Sun guard Courtney Williams...
Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives around Connecticut Sun guard Courtney Williams (10) during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WFIE) - Princeton native Jackie Young and the Las Vegas Aces suffered their first setback in the 2022 WNBA Finals, dropping Game 3 in a 105-76 road loss to the Connecticut Sun on Thursday night.

Young led the Aces in scoring with 22 points, shooting 7-for-15 from the field and 5-for-10 from behind the three-point line.

[PREVIOUS: Jackie Young named WNBA Most Improved Player]

Both teams will square off again in Game 4 on Sunday night.

Tip-off is slated for 3 p.m. CST.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for suspects involved in Evansville shooting
Police looking for suspects involved in Evansville shooting
Michael Green
2nd adult charged in Henderson rape case
Chelsea Poiles.
Affidavit: Evansville woman pulled over with large amount of meth
Cody Cowan.
Man facing charges after hit and run
Devin Morrison
Coroner identifies baby, father arrested for death

Latest News

“In The Huddle” streams every Thursday on the 14 Sports app at 7 p.m.
In The Huddle - Week 5
Churchill Downs Incorporated makes tentative agreement to purchase Ellis Park
Churchill Downs Incorporated makes tentative agreement to purchase Ellis Park
Churchill Downs Incorporated makes tentative agreement to acquire Ellis Park
Churchill Downs Incorporated makes tentative agreement to purchase Ellis Park
University of Evansville men's basketball program.
UE men’s basketball unveils 2022-23 schedule