Princeton’s Jackie Young leads Las Vegas Aces with 22 points during road loss in WNBA Finals
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WFIE) - Princeton native Jackie Young and the Las Vegas Aces suffered their first setback in the 2022 WNBA Finals, dropping Game 3 in a 105-76 road loss to the Connecticut Sun on Thursday night.
Young led the Aces in scoring with 22 points, shooting 7-for-15 from the field and 5-for-10 from behind the three-point line.
[PREVIOUS: Jackie Young named WNBA Most Improved Player]
Both teams will square off again in Game 4 on Sunday night.
Tip-off is slated for 3 p.m. CST.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.