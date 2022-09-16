Princeton’s Jackie Young leads Las Vegas Aces with 22 points during road loss in WNBA Finals

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WFIE) - Princeton native Jackie Young and the Las Vegas Aces suffered their first setback in the 2022 WNBA Finals, dropping Game 3 in a 105-76 road loss to the Connecticut Sun on Thursday night.

Young led the Aces in scoring with 22 points, shooting 7-for-15 from the field and 5-for-10 from behind the three-point line.

Both teams will square off again in Game 4 on Sunday night.

Tip-off is slated for 3 p.m. CST.

