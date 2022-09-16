Plaintiff in UE lawsuit files motion to unseal documents

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new motion has been filed in a lawsuit against the University of Evansville.

The lawsuit filed by “Jane Doe” accuses former basketball coach Walter McCarty of rape, and claims the university didn’t do enough to protect students.

The University has asked for documents in the case to remain sealed, but this newest filing is in opposition to that.

[Previous: Former UE student suing the University, accusing former Coach Walter McCarty of rape]

It’s called “plaintiff’s opposition to defendant’s motion to maintain documents sealed.”

It claims sensitive items in the case can be redacted, but the entire documents should be made available for public inspection.

[Click here to read the full motion]

UE’s motion claims redaction is not plausible because the confidential information is so all-encompassing it would make the documents virtually unreadable.

We’ve reached out to UE for comment. They say they have received our message, and will get back to us.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.