OPD: Man arrested after assaulting umpire at little league game

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Owensboro Police Department responded to a Southern Little League baseball game around 6 p.m. for an assault against an umpire.

According to a press release, witnesses told officials the victim had been hit by a drunk person.

That person was later identified as 30-year-old Glendle Cain.

Cain was arrested and charged with the following charges:

Assault of sports official - 1st offense

Alcohol intoxication - 1st or 2nd offense

Officers on scene say they were also assisted by a Kentucky State Police trooper who was at the game.

