OPD: Man arrested after assaulting umpire at little league game
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Owensboro Police Department responded to a Southern Little League baseball game around 6 p.m. for an assault against an umpire.
According to a press release, witnesses told officials the victim had been hit by a drunk person.
That person was later identified as 30-year-old Glendle Cain.
Cain was arrested and charged with the following charges:
- Assault of sports official - 1st offense
- Alcohol intoxication - 1st or 2nd offense
Officers on scene say they were also assisted by a Kentucky State Police trooper who was at the game.
