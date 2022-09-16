Birthday Club
OPD: Man arrested after assaulting umpire at little league game

Glendle Cain
Glendle Cain
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Owensboro Police Department responded to a Southern Little League baseball game around 6 p.m. for an assault against an umpire.

According to a press release, witnesses told officials the victim had been hit by a drunk person.

That person was later identified as 30-year-old Glendle Cain.

Cain was arrested and charged with the following charges:

  • Assault of sports official - 1st offense
  • Alcohol intoxication - 1st or 2nd offense

Officers on scene say they were also assisted by a Kentucky State Police trooper who was at the game.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

