Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Online passport renewals in works

The process for renewing a U.S. passport will be going online, the State Department said.
The process for renewing a U.S. passport will be going online, the State Department said.(Source: CNN/file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The days of filling out tons of paperwork to renew your passport could soon be over.

The State Department said it plans to start taking passport renewal applications online.

For a limited time starting Friday, and for a limited period in October, people seeking to renew their passports can do it online as part of a pilot program.

The move to online passports renewals comes after the State Department launched a successful test program to help with the pandemic backlog, which had resulted in renewal wait times of up to 18 weeks.

However, not everyone will be able to take advantage of the new online service.

That includes people younger than the age of 16 and those applying for a passport for the first time.

The new online renewal system is expected to launch for everyone early next year.

For more information, go to travel.state.gov.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Devin Morrison
Affidavit: Baby had healing ribs in addition to fatal head injuries
Michael Hines
Man shot twice in Owensboro, arrest made
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Anterrico Momon.
Evansville man accused of child molestation, battery
Crews called to a Newburgh house fire.
Cat and dog die in Newburgh house fire, officials say

Latest News

FILE - Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, on...
Ukraine president says burial site includes torture victims
Amador Alonzo III
Affidavit: DNA evidence leads to 2019 rape arrest
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier,...
Michigan man gets 5 years in prison for role in Capitol riot
Central Holman 2020
Feds sentence Owensboro man after multi-state drug investigation
People stand in a queue to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the...
Queue reopens for queen’s coffin, wait hits 24 hours