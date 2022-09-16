Birthday Club
New mural set to be added to downtown area in Evansville

New mural set to be added to downtown area in Evansville
By Travis Onyett
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new mural is almost complete in downtown Evansville.

This is the fourth mural that will decorate Selfie Alley next to Innovation Pointe on Main Street. This Midwest-inspired piece, titled “Where Your Opes and Dreams Come True,” is designed to bring the community to their hometown roots.

The artwork will include images of corn, a sunrise and the state of Indiana. This is a collaboration between Abby Elpers and Orange Moon Art Studio.

Managing Director Donald Prow says he’s excited to be a part of something that the community will enjoy.

”I’ve been down here for three days and I’ve probably seen 50 people come down and take pictures in front of the other murals,” Prow said. “It’s just exciting to see everybody – first of all, have a place for them to come and do that – and then to walk by and be excited about another one coming up. I mean, it’s hard not to be excited about that.”

The new mural is expected to be finished sometime in October.

