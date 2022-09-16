Birthday Club
New indoor skate park opening in Henderson

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Thursday, officials with Gift Skateboarding announced a new indoor skate park is coming to Henderson.

According to a social media post, the skate park will be located in the Audubon Village shopping center, and is set to open sometime in October.

Officials say the new space will be Gift Skateboarding’s hub of operation with a connected retail space next door. The shop will also have extra amenities for those who sign up to be members, including lockers, towels services and more.

To learn more, you can visit the Gift Skateboarding website.

