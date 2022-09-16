Birthday Club
Mesker Park Zoo welcomes new baby Kudu

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden welcomed a new animal on Friday.

According to a social media post, that new animal is a baby Kudu named Rose.

Officials say Rose was born on August 26, and will now call Mesker Park her new home.

They say Rose can be found in the panoroma yard along with her mom, dad, brother and many friends.

