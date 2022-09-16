Birthday Club
Man displaced by Weinbach explosion reports theft at property

(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thieves are apparently targeting people who were displaced by the explosion on Weinbach Ave.

A police report was made after a victim says items were taken from his garage, including a pricey bicycle.

We’re told officials found a cut in the chain link fence around the quarantine area.

The victim says police have stepped up patrols in the area, but it’s a shame some people will kick others when they are down.

