Man displaced by Weinbach explosion reports theft at property

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thieves are apparently targeting people who were displaced by the explosion on Weinbach Ave.

A police report was made after a victim says items were taken from his garage, including a pricey bicycle.

We’re told officials found a cut in the chain link fence around the quarantine area.

The victim says police have stepped up patrols in the area, but it’s a shame some people will kick others when they are down.

