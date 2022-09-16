Madisonville man finds neuropathy relief with new treatment

Birthday Club
By Josh Lucca
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - One man has found relief from pain in his feet.

Richard Curtis suffers from diabetic neuropathy. He experiences intense pain in his feet which he describes as walking on very hot sand.

Curtis said he didn’t want to rely on pain medication too heavily, but the constant pain kept him up at night. It even hindered his ability to do his favorite thing, ride his motorcycle.

He recently had a procedure to implant a high-frequency spinal cord stimulator called Nevro HFX.

”It has done miracles,” Curtis said. “Literally, it and my medication has made it like it was before. Except for the nerve endings, of course where they are numb. Other than that there’s no pain. So yea it was bad.”

Curtis says the device, which is attached to his spine, has improved his pain by eighty five percent and helped put him back on his motorcycle.

