Ky. National Wildlife Art Exhibition on display at Henderson Community College

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The 14th biennial Kentucky National Wildlife Art Exhibition is now on display at the Preston Arts Center on the Henderson County Community College campus.

That’s being hosted by the Ohio Valley art League along with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resouces.

The exhibit displays 59 works of art by 48 artists representing 14 states.

Officials say you’ll see paintings, sculptures, ceramics and drawings depicting undomesticated mammals, birds, fish, reptiles, amphibians and other aquatic life native to the United States.

The awards committee was able to raise nearly $17,000 in cash awards for the artists.

The 2022 KNWA Juror, Marie McGhee- Arizona Sonora Desert Museum’s Director of the Art Institute, will be in Henderson this weekend, 9/16 - 9/19, to choose the award winners.

The art exhibition will be on display from October 1 to November 29.

The Preston Arts Center is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

