Jasper’s early voting location moves due to construction

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper election officials moved their early voting location due to construction downtown.

Starting October 12, voters can cast their early ballots at the 35th Street Fire Station.

Voting will be open Monday through Friday from 8-4.

On Wednesdays, the voting center will stay open until 6.

Early voting ends November 7.

