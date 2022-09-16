Cairo Elementary named 2022 National Blue Ribbon School

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The U. S. Department of Education has named five Kentucky public schools as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools based on their overall academic excellence.

On that list includes Cairo Elementary School in Henderson County.

“This award shines a light on the dedication of school leaders, staff, teachers, families and communities to strive for, and attain excellence,” said Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass. “I congratulate and thank our newest Blue Ribbon Schools for their hard work to ensure every student has the skills they need for a successful future.”

Education officials say the recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

In its 39-year history, officials say the national Blue Ribbon Schools program has become a trademark of excellence and a symbol of exemplary teaching and learning.

National Blue Ribbon Schools serve as models of effective school practices for state and district educators throughout the nation.

