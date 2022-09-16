Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a water main break on West Franklin Street near Seventh Avenue. That’s just east of the railroad tracks near Pigeon Creek.

We’re remembering Queen Elizabeth II this morning. Thousands are still filing past her coffin to pay their final respects.

Indiana State Police say they’re investigating the death of a nine-month-old baby in Posey County. We’re told the father is facing a charge of neglect of a dependent causing death.

An investigation into a house fire is underway on Evansville’s westside. We’re told the home is destroyed.

Ellis Park has a new owner. Churchill Downs officials say they bought the Henderson race track and other Ellis Park properties.

