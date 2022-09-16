Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Friday Sunrise Headlines

Friday Sunrise Headlines 9/16
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a water main break on West Franklin Street near Seventh Avenue. That’s just east of the railroad tracks near Pigeon Creek.

We’re remembering Queen Elizabeth II this morning. Thousands are still filing past her coffin to pay their final respects.

Indiana State Police say they’re investigating the death of a nine-month-old baby in Posey County. We’re told the father is facing a charge of neglect of a dependent causing death.

An investigation into a house fire is underway on Evansville’s westside. We’re told the home is destroyed.

Ellis Park has a new owner. Churchill Downs officials say they bought the Henderson race track and other Ellis Park properties.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Morrison
Coroner identifies baby, father arrested for death
Michael Hines
Man shot twice in Owensboro, arrest made
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Anterrico Momon.
Evansville man accused of child molestation, battery
Crews called to a Newburgh house fire.
Cat and dog die in Newburgh house fire, officials say

Latest News

Dispatch: Water main break on West Franklin Street
Dispatch: Water main break on West Franklin Street
Dispatch: Water main break on West Franklin Street
Friday Sunrise Headlines 9/16
Friday Sunrise Headlines 9/16
Churchill Downs Incorporated makes tentative agreement to acquire Ellis Park
Churchill Downs Incorporated makes tentative agreement to purchase Ellis Park