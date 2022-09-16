Flapjack Friday tradition continues on gameday at Perry Central High School

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Commodores at Perry Central High School are getting ready for their game day prep - “Flapjack Fridays.”

It’s a tradition that seniors Caleb and Chase Hubert are continuing after it started when they were freshmen.

Four years later, every game day morning, Perry Central football players whip up pancakes to hype up the school.

“It’s fun for all of us to be out here early, get together, and have fun,” said Caleb Hubert. “Listen to some music and cook some pancakes.”

“Kind of takes us out of the reality of things before the game and everything just to get us away from the preparing. The pancakes really help us out,” said Chase Hubert.

Perry Central is off to its best start to the season since 2015.

The 4-0 Commodores are taking on another undefeated team - the Tecumseh Braves.

The Commodores have won the last 8 meetings against the Braves.

The two square off at Perry Central Friday night at 7.

