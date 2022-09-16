Fireworks returning to Panther Creek Park next Labor Day weekend
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Independence Bank Fireworks Festival will return on Labor Day weekend in 2023.
Daviess County officials say they couldn’t schedule for this year due to several scheduling conflicts.
Those conflicts included previously booked shelter rentals and baseball/softball tournaments along with setup for Christmas at Panther Creek.
