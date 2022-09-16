Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Feds sentence Owensboro man after multi-state drug investigation

Central Holman 2020
Central Holman 2020(Daviess County Jail)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Thursday, an Owensboro man was sentenced to federal prison in connection to a 2019 investigation.

According to a press release, Central Holman was sentenced to 260 months in federal prison after detectives say he distributed meth in western Kentucky and southern Indiana.

Central Holman 2020
Central Holman 2020(Daviess County Jail)

Detectives say a search warrant executed at a residence in the Lake Forest subdivision led to the seizure of multiple pounds of meth and several guns.

Federal guidelines show Holman will have to serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Morrison
Affidavit: Baby had healing ribs in addition to fatal head injuries
Michael Hines
Man shot twice in Owensboro, arrest made
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Anterrico Momon.
Evansville man accused of child molestation, battery
Crews called to a Newburgh house fire.
Cat and dog die in Newburgh house fire, officials say

Latest News

Amador Alonzo III
Affidavit: DNA evidence leads to 2019 rape arrest
Chandler officials seeing improvement on water pressure issue
Application fees waived next week at several Ind. colleges and universities
Walter McCarty
Plaintiff in UE lawsuit files motion to unseal documents