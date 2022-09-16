Feds sentence Owensboro man after multi-state drug investigation
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Thursday, an Owensboro man was sentenced to federal prison in connection to a 2019 investigation.
According to a press release, Central Holman was sentenced to 260 months in federal prison after detectives say he distributed meth in western Kentucky and southern Indiana.
Detectives say a search warrant executed at a residence in the Lake Forest subdivision led to the seizure of multiple pounds of meth and several guns.
Federal guidelines show Holman will have to serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.
