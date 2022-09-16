Feds sentence Owensboro man after multi-state drug investigation

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Thursday, an Owensboro man was sentenced to federal prison in connection to a 2019 investigation.

According to a press release, Central Holman was sentenced to 260 months in federal prison after detectives say he distributed meth in western Kentucky and southern Indiana.

Central Holman 2020 (Daviess County Jail)

Detectives say a search warrant executed at a residence in the Lake Forest subdivision led to the seizure of multiple pounds of meth and several guns.

Federal guidelines show Holman will have to serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

