Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EPD: Traffic stop turns into chase, ends with stolen vehicle found

Evansville police say a traffic stop led to a chase near Burdette and Covert Avenues on...
Evansville police say a traffic stop led to a chase near Burdette and Covert Avenues on Thursday evening.(KLTV)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a traffic stop led to a chase near Burdette and Covert Avenues on Thursday evening.

The chase happened at around 7 p.m.

Police say officers pulled the car over, and two people inside got out and ran away. Officers say they caught the passenger, but the driver is still on the loose.

Police say the suspects were driving a stolen vehicle.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for suspects involved in Evansville shooting
Police looking for suspects involved in Evansville shooting
Michael Green
2nd adult charged in Henderson rape case
Chelsea Poiles.
Affidavit: Evansville woman pulled over with large amount of meth
Cody Cowan.
Man facing charges after hit and run
Devin Morrison
Coroner identifies baby, father arrested for death

Latest News

Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations held in Henderson
Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations held in Henderson
Queen Elizabeth II memorabilia
14 News Exclusive: Evansville woman recalls the late Queen’s coronation
Tri-State railroad worker reacts to unions making tentative agreement to stop strike
Tri-State railroad worker reacts to unions making tentative agreement to stop strike
Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations held in Henderson
Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations held in Henderson