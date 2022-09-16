Dispatch: Crews respond to structure fire on Woodland Knoll Lane
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to a structure fire on Thursday night.
Dispatch says this happened on the 5700 block of Woodland Knoll Lane.
We are told this is a second alarm fire.
Officials say the call originally came in slightly after 8:30 p.m.
This is a developing story.
We will update this story once more information is available.
