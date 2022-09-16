Dispatch: Crews respond to structure fire on Woodland Knoll Lane

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to a structure fire on Thursday night.

Dispatch says this happened on the 5700 block of Woodland Knoll Lane.

We are told this is a second alarm fire.

Officials say the call originally came in slightly after 8:30 p.m.

