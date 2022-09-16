Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Dispatch: Crews respond to structure fire on Woodland Knoll Lane

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to a structure fire on...
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to a structure fire on the 5700 block of Woodland Knoll Lane on Thursday night.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to a structure fire on Thursday night.

Dispatch says this happened on the 5700 block of Woodland Knoll Lane.

We are told this is a second alarm fire.

Officials say the call originally came in slightly after 8:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for suspects involved in Evansville shooting
Police looking for suspects involved in Evansville shooting
Michael Green
2nd adult charged in Henderson rape case
Chelsea Poiles.
Affidavit: Evansville woman pulled over with large amount of meth
Cody Cowan.
Man facing charges after hit and run
Devin Morrison
Coroner identifies baby, father arrested for death

Latest News

Evansville police say a traffic stop led to a chase near Burdette and Covert Avenues on...
EPD: Traffic stop turns into chase, ends with stolen vehicle found
Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations held in Henderson
Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations held in Henderson
Queen Elizabeth II memorabilia
14 News Exclusive: Evansville woman recalls the late Queen’s coronation
Tri-State railroad worker reacts to unions making tentative agreement to stop strike
Tri-State railroad worker reacts to unions making tentative agreement to stop strike