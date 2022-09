VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on N. St. Joseph Ave.

They are telling drivers to avoid the area, which is at Mohr Rd.

We are working to get more information.

Injury crash involving 3 vehicles at N. St. Joseph Av. & Mohr Rd., please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/rcTn4whtgG — Vanderburgh Sheriff (@VandSheriff) September 16, 2022

