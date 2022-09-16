Chandler officials seeing improvement on water pressure issue

CHANDLER, Ind. (WFIE) - City officials in Chandler say they are seeing improvements on water pressure issues as the weather begins to cool down.

According to the Director of Public Works for Chandler, Rob Coghill says those improvements were due to the tanks staying fuller, and not having as much pressure on the system.

Coghill also says in November, the town will begin taking bids for Phase three of the improvement project.

Officials say phase three of the project includes installing a new 24 inch water transmission main that will run nine miles long.

Although construction isn’t expected to begin until Feb. or March of 2023, Coghill says he is still encouraging people to be mindful of their water usage.

