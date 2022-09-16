Birthday Club
A Bright Weekend, Hotter

14 First Alert 9/16
By Byron Douglas
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A warming trend continues today that will feature dry weather and a return of mid-summer temps. Sunny to mostly sunny and slightly warmer as high temps ascend into the mid to upper 80s. Tonight, clear as low temps drop into the lower 60s.

Saturday, expect sunny skies as high temps remain above normal in the upper 80s to 90-degrees. Saturday night, mostly clear as lows drop into the mid-60s.

Sunday, mostly sunny and hotter as high temps climb into the lower 90s.

