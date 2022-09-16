Birthday Club
Affidavit: DNA evidence leads to 2019 rape arrest

Amador Alonzo III
Amador Alonzo III
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested Friday after detectives say he forced a fellow inmate at the Vanderburgh County jail to perform a sex act back in 2019.

Amador Alonzo, III, is charged with rape.

The affidavit shows in December 2019, an inmate at the jail passed a note to a corrections officer to report the crime.

The victim claimed Alonzo threated to beat him up if he didn’t do what he was told.

Authorities say Alonzo’s DNA was detected in swaps collected from the victim

They say he denies the allegations.

Alonzo is in the Vanderburgh County Jail with no bond.

