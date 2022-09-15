Webster Co. Schools get large grant for Chromebooks

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Webster County Schools announced they received a big technology grant.

They say they got $382,000 to buy new Chromebooks for each middle and high school student.

School officials say that, in two years, Webster County Schools has received over $800,000 in technology grants.

They say these grants make a direct impact on learning opportunities for all students in the district.

