Webster Co. Schools get large grant for Chromebooks

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Webster County Schools announced they received a big technology grant.

They say they got $382,000 to buy new Chromebooks for each middle and high school student.

School officials say that, in two years, Webster County Schools has received over $800,000 in technology grants.

They say these grants make a direct impact on learning opportunities for all students in the district.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

