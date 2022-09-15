Warmer for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Thursday brought breezy sunshine with temps in the middle 80s. Mostly clear for Friday morning with a low near 60 and some patchy fog possible. The weekend will be warmer, with high temps near 90 on Saturday and Sunday. Humidity levels will remain muted, so only a few uncomfortably hot hours each afternoon. The heat increases for the first half of next week. Highs may stray into the middle 90s on Tuesday. Rain chances are slim to none through the period.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.