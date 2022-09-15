UE men’s basketball unveils 2022-23 schedule

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Set to begin his first season at the helm of the University of Evansville men’s basketball program, head coach David Ragland has announced the Purple Aces 2022-23 schedule. A challenging slate includes two exhibition games, 11 non-conference games and 20 Missouri Valley Conference contests.

Aces fans will have their first opportunity to watch live action this season on Saturday, October 29 when UE welcomes Oakland City for an exhibition contest. Huntington University visits the Ford Center on November 2 in another exhibition contest. Regular season play begins on Monday, Nov. 7 with a trip to Miami Ohio. This will be the 9th meeting between the programs since 2009.

Five days later, the Aces will travel to Saint Louis for their first game against the Billikens since 1998. The teams were slated to play two years ago before the game was canceled due to a COVID outbreak. SLU was 23-12 last season and played in the NIT. Southeast Missouri State will be the first home game of the regular season. Evansville welcomes the Redhawks on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The next stretch for UE opens on the 19th with a trip to SMU. The Mustangs were 24-9 last year on their way to a spot in the NIT. Evansville hosted the Mustangs in 2019, dropping a hard-fought 59-57 game. Another American Athletic Conference foe follows as the Aces travel to Orlando to face UCF on the 23rd. In last season’s meeting at the Ford Center, the Knights picked up a 75-59 win.

In their annual MTE (multiple team event), Evansville travels to Savannah, Ga. for the Hostilo Hoops Community Classic. Taking place from Nov. 25-27, UE will take on South Alabama, Robert Morris and Fairfield.

Missouri Valley Conference play opens in the final game of November when the Aces host Southern Illinois on the 30th. With the additions to the MVC, all teams will play a total of 20 games. Following the conference opener, the Aces travel to Cedar Falls, Iowa to take on UNI. That game opens the month of December on the 3rd. The Panthers won 20 games a season ago and opened up the NIT with a road win at Saint Louis.

Non-conference play wraps up with games against Campbell, Ball State and Bellarmine. UE hosts the Camels at the Ford Center on Dec. 7 before returning to the road in Muncie, Ind. on the 10th to play the Cardinals. On Dec. 21, Evansville squares off against Bellarmine to complete the pre-Christmas slate.

On Dec. 29, the MVC calendar resumes with a trip to Indiana State before the new year opens with a home contest against Murray State on New Year’s Day. Other notable home games include Drake (Jan. 21), Belmont (Jan. 25), Indiana State (Feb. 1) and Senior Day against UIC on Feb. 22.

Courtesy: UE Athletics

