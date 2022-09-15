Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Tropical Storm Fiona, 6th named storm, forms in Atlantic

Fiona was centered about 650 miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of...
Fiona was centered about 650 miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph.(Source: NHC/NOAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Fiona, this season’s sixth named storm, formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday evening.

Fiona was centered about 650 miles east of the Leeward Islands and tropical storm watches were issued for Saba and St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, and Anguilla.

Forecasters say those in the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the system’s progress.

At 11 p.m. EDT, the storm had maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsea Poiles.
Affidavit: Evansville woman pulled over with large amount of meth
Michael Green
2nd adult charged in Henderson rape case
City of Evansville to pay $1.75 million in lawsuit settlement
City of Evansville to pay $1.75 million in lawsuit settlement
Police looking for suspects involved in Evansville shooting
Police looking for suspects involved in Evansville shooting
Richard Maike.
Owensboro man among three found guilty in pyramid scheme

Latest News

FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of welfare payment to Favre
EPD: Car damaged by rock on W. Missouri St.
EPD: Car damaged by rock on W. Missouri St.
EPD Detective given award for role in capture of Casey White
EPD Detective given award for role in capture of Casey White
Harbor House shooting suspect has court hearing
Harbor House shooting suspect has court hearing