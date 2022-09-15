Birthday Club
Thursday Sunrise Headlines

Thursday Sunrise Headlines 9/15
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - Today’s the day Indiana’s new abortion restrictions go into place. The new law bans all abortions except in the case of rape, incest or if the mother’s life is in danger.

It’s another emotional morning in London. Thousands of people continue paying their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

We’re learning more about what happened before and after the Harbor House mass shooting. The detective says he was aware of how severely people had been hurt.

Social security checks could see the biggest bump in four decades. That’s all thanks to inflation.

