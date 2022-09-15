Some Ohio Co. residents under boil advisory

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Some water customers in Ohio County could see some changes to their water this morning.

The county water district says there was a leak in the main that feeds the Windy Hill Water Tank.

Click here to see those impacted areas.

That’s set to be repaired at 8.

Those in the area could see a loss of pressure.

There will be a boil advisory in place too.

RIGHT NOW: More than 1700 water customers in Ohio County are under a boil water advisory.



Officials say there was a water main leak along State Route 505 South and they repaired it last night. — Tanner Holbrook (@Tanner14News) September 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.