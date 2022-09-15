Some Ohio Co. residents under boil advisory
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Some water customers in Ohio County could see some changes to their water this morning.
The county water district says there was a leak in the main that feeds the Windy Hill Water Tank.
Click here to see those impacted areas.
That’s set to be repaired at 8.
Those in the area could see a loss of pressure.
There will be a boil advisory in place too.
