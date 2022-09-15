Mt. Vernon father charged in death of baby

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an 10-month-baby in Mt. Vernon.

26-year-old Devin Morrison is charged with neglect of a dependent causing death.

Troopers say last Thursday, September 8, authorities were called to the 400 block of East 5th Street for an unresponsive ten-month-old child.

They say the little girl was taken to the hospital, but died from her injuries later that day.

According to detectives, the child had signs of trauma and her injuries were suspicious.

Troopers say there was an autopsy Monday that showed the child died from a subdural hemorrhage due to multiple skull fractures. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Morrison was arrested Thursday afternoon. He’s being held in the Posey County Jail without bond.

