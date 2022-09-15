Man shot twice in Owensboro, arrest made
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say they were called early Sunday morning to a shooting in the 1200 block of W. 7th Street.
They say they found a man who had been shot twice.
Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
They say they discovered the victim and the suspect, 23-year-old Michael Hines, were in an argument, and Hines fired several rounds.
Hines was arrested Thursday and charged with Assault 1st Degree and 4 counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree.
His mugshot was not available at the time of this report. He’s being held without bond.
