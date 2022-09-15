Kunstfest kicks off Saturday in New Harmony.

NEW HARMONY, Ind. (WFIE) - New Harmony’s Kunstfest returns to Main Street this weekend for the annual German celebration.

Visit Posey County officials say the festival will have 175 vendors occupying 213 booths.

The event will also have New Harmony Farmers and Artisans Market on Tavern Street. That will be between West and Main Streets.

Music will also be heard throughout the weekend.

Live music will be played at several locations, including Maclure Square, Riberye Gym, The Golden Rose Lawn and Wilson’s Porch.

Kunstfest kicks off on Saturday at 9 a.m. and will last until 5 p.m.

It starts at the same time again Sunday but ends an hour early at 4.

