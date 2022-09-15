Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

In The Huddle - Week 5

Streaming on 14 Sports App every Thursday at 7 p.m.
“In The Huddle” streams every Thursday on the 14 Sports app at 7 p.m.
“In The Huddle” streams every Thursday on the 14 Sports app at 7 p.m.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - As high school football makes its return to the field this season, 14 News is launching a brand new weekly pregame show to preview the action before it kicks off every week.

Football is finally back in the Tri-State, and our 14 Sports team is going “In The Huddle” each week to take a look at local high school matchups in anticipation of Friday’s big games.

Our crew is heading to the sidelines to break down the favorite local teams, gaining the inside scoop from live interviews with coaches and players.

“In The Huddle” streams every Thursday on the 14 Sports App at 7 p.m.

You can also watch highlights and top plays on Touchdown Live every Friday at 10:35 p.m.

Click here to download the 14 Sports App.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for suspects involved in Evansville shooting
Police looking for suspects involved in Evansville shooting
Michael Green
2nd adult charged in Henderson rape case
Chelsea Poiles.
Affidavit: Evansville woman pulled over with large amount of meth
Cody Cowan.
Man facing charges after hit and run
Evansville couple accused of having drugs within their children’s reach
Evansville couple accused of having drugs within children’s reach

Latest News

H.S. Boys Soccer Highlights: Castle vs. Memorial
H.S. Boys Soccer Highlights: Castle vs. Memorial
H.S. Boys Soccer Highlights: Castle vs. Memorial
H.S. Boys Soccer Highlights: Castle vs. Memorial
H.S. Girls Soccer Highlights: Castle vs. Memorial
H.S. Girls Soccer Highlights: Castle vs. Memorial
USI baseball set to host CureFA exhibition game in October
USI baseball set to host CureFA exhibition game in October