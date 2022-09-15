Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations held in Henderson

Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations held in Henderson
By Bernado Malone
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off at Henderson Community College on Thursday afternoon.

Dozens of people attended the celebration, which also had food and information booths.

Officials say the Hispanic population both on campus, as well as in Henderson is growing, and having these events is important.

“We’re just over 1,000 students on campus, and our Hispanic population makes up about 9 to 10 percent,” Hispanic-Latino recruiter specialist Jacob Brown said. “That’s a greater number we’ve really seen in the past, so that’s one of the reasons why we want to have these events. To express that identity for them to see.”

Hispanic Heritage Month started Thursday and runs until Oct. 15th.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for suspects involved in Evansville shooting
Police looking for suspects involved in Evansville shooting
Michael Green
2nd adult charged in Henderson rape case
Chelsea Poiles.
Affidavit: Evansville woman pulled over with large amount of meth
Cody Cowan.
Man facing charges after hit and run
Evansville couple accused of having drugs within their children’s reach
Evansville couple accused of having drugs within children’s reach

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth II memorabilia
14 News Exclusive: Evansville woman recalls the late Queen’s coronation
Tri-State railroad worker reacts to unions making tentative agreement to stop strike
Tri-State railroad worker reacts to unions making tentative agreement to stop strike
Tri-State railroad worker reacts to unions making tentative agreement to stop strike
Tri-State railroad worker reacts to unions making tentative agreement to stop strike
14 News Exclusive: Evansville woman recalls the late Queen’s coronation
14 News Exclusive: Evansville woman recalls the late Queen’s coronation