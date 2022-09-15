Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations held in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off at Henderson Community College on Thursday afternoon.

Dozens of people attended the celebration, which also had food and information booths.

Officials say the Hispanic population both on campus, as well as in Henderson is growing, and having these events is important.

“We’re just over 1,000 students on campus, and our Hispanic population makes up about 9 to 10 percent,” Hispanic-Latino recruiter specialist Jacob Brown said. “That’s a greater number we’ve really seen in the past, so that’s one of the reasons why we want to have these events. To express that identity for them to see.”

Hispanic Heritage Month started Thursday and runs until Oct. 15th.

