Henderson Community College holding Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

Henderson Community College
Henderson Community College
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - For the first time, the Henderson Community College will be hosting a Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration.

That’s happening Thursday from 11 to 2 in the PAC parking lot.

Folks can enjoy food trucks, a mariachi band and much more to represent Hispanic culture.

Officials say the event is free and open to the public.

