Henderson Community College holding Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - For the first time, the Henderson Community College will be hosting a Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration.
That’s happening Thursday from 11 to 2 in the PAC parking lot.
Folks can enjoy food trucks, a mariachi band and much more to represent Hispanic culture.
Officials say the event is free and open to the public.
