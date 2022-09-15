Henderson Community College holding Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - For the first time, the Henderson Community College will be hosting a Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration.

That’s happening Thursday from 11 to 2 in the PAC parking lot.

Folks can enjoy food trucks, a mariachi band and much more to represent Hispanic culture.

Officials say the event is free and open to the public.

