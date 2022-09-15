Gradual Warming Trend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A warming trend continues today that will feature dry weather and a return of mid-summer temps by Friday. Sunny and comfortable humidity as high temps climb above normal in the mid-80s to upper 80s. Tonight, moonlit skies and not as cool as lows drop to 60-degrees.

Friday, sunny and slightly warmer as high temps ascend upper 80s to 90-degrees. Friday night, clear as low temps drop into the lower 60s.

Saturday, expect sunny skies as high temps climb above normal to 90-degrees. Saturday night, mostly clear as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Sunday, mostly sunny and hotter as high temps climb into the lower 90s.

