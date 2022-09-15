Birthday Club
Evansville Mission Rescue organizing ‘Gobbler Gathering’ ahead of Thanksgiving

Evansville Rescue Mission
Evansville Rescue Mission(14 News)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thanksgiving is a couple of months away and the Evansville Rescue Mission is hosting the Gobbler Gathering at the Old National Events Plaza.

The event will be on November 22.

This year, Evansville Rescue Mission officials are hoping to distribute 1,500 seventy-pound food boxes to families in need from all over the Tri-State.

Officials say they’re already starting to buy turkeys, approximately $40,000 worth and are looking for sponsors to help with the costs.

Evansville Rescue Mission has a link to donate on its website.

