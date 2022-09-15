Birthday Club
Evansville man accused of child molestation, battery

Anterrico Momon.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing several charges after victims were interviewed at Holly’s House.

Three victims went there to speak with investigators about 34-year-old Anterrico Momon.

According to an affidavit, the victims talked about the abuse they suffered from Momon.

Officials say the victims told them about how he would hit them with a closed fist.

They described occasions when Momon picked them up and slammed them to the ground.

The victims also said he choked them.

Investigators were also told that Momon allegedly touched one of the victims inappropriately.

Momon was arrested on several charges, including child molestation, multiple counts of battery and neglect of a dependent.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

