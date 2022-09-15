Dubois Co. holding flu clinic for those 65 and older

DUBOIS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Health Department is offering a high-dose drive-thru flu clinic for those 65 and older this week.

That happening on Friday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the health department at 1187 South Saint Charles Street.

Those interested are asked to approach the health department from the north side.

The flu vaccine is covered by Medicare, Medicaid and most private health insurances.

You’re asked to have your ID and insurance cards ready.

Health officials say they also offer flu shots for all ages inside the health department from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

