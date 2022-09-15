Birthday Club
Cards’ Wainwright, Molina make record 325th start as battery

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina, left, and Adam Wainwright walk in from the bullpen after warming up for the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)(Joe Puetz | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina have made their 325th career start together, setting a major league record for most as a battery.

The St. Louis duo eclipsed the regular-season mark of 324 by the Detroit Tigers pair of Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan from 1963-1975.

Wainwright and Molina received a standing ovation from the crowd at Busch Stadium as they walked from the bullpen to the dugout prior the game against Milwaukee.

Towels with the No. 325 were given out to fans as they entered the ballpark.

Wainwright threw a first-pitch strike to Christian Yelich to begin the game. Highlights from the career of both players were displayed on the scoreboard after the opening inning.

Wainwright and Molina made their first start together in 2007.

