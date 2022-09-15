Another shopping center planned for The Promenade

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Promenade of Evansville is continuing it’s expansion.

According to plans on The Martin Group’s website, there is a listing for another shopping center in the Promenade.

It hasn’t been built yet, but according to the listing, 50 percent of the planned building’s space has already been leased.

The listing says that’s for a “new to the market” restaurant.

According to the map on the listing, the building will sit right behind Drake’s off Burkhardt Road.

