Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Another shopping center planned for The Promenade

Newscast Recording
By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Promenade of Evansville is continuing it’s expansion.

According to plans on The Martin Group’s website, there is a listing for another shopping center in the Promenade.

It hasn’t been built yet, but according to the listing, 50 percent of the planned building’s space has already been leased.

The listing says that’s for a “new to the market” restaurant.

According to the map on the listing, the building will sit right behind Drake’s off Burkhardt Road.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for suspects involved in Evansville shooting
Police looking for suspects involved in Evansville shooting
Michael Green
2nd adult charged in Henderson rape case
Chelsea Poiles.
Affidavit: Evansville woman pulled over with large amount of meth
Cody Cowan.
Man facing charges after hit and run
Evansville couple accused of having drugs within their children’s reach
Evansville couple accused of having drugs within children’s reach

Latest News

Devin Morrison
Mt. Vernon father charged in death of baby
Another shopping center planned for The Promenade
Another shopping center planned for The Promenade
Kunstfest kicks off Saturday in New Harmony.
Kunstfest kicks off Saturday in New Harmony
Chromebook.
Webster Co. Schools get large grant for Chromebooks