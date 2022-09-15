Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Abortion ban now in effect for Indiana, doctors who violate face prison time

Abortion ban now in effect for Indiana, doctors who violate face prison time
By Caroline Klapp
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As of Thursday, almost all abortions are illegal in Indiana.

Now we have to ask the question, what are the consequences of breaking the law?

The only abortions that are now allowed for women in Indiana are those involving cases of rape, incest, if the mother’s life is at risk or if the fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly.

And rape and incest cases are only considered legal abortions within the first 10 weeks.

If that law is broken, it will be up to the Indiana Attorney General to prove the abortion did not meet one of those exceptions.

The law states if that happens, the doctor’s license will be revoked and they will be guilty of committing a level 5 felony.

A license will also be revoked if doctors do not file required reports after performing an abortion.

The punishment is one to six years in prison and up to a $10,000 dollar fine.

Under the new law, all abortions must be performed at a hospital, rather than an abortion clinic.

The law has been challenged by multiple lawsuits, but still went into effect on September 15.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for suspects involved in Evansville shooting
Police looking for suspects involved in Evansville shooting
Michael Green
2nd adult charged in Henderson rape case
Chelsea Poiles.
Affidavit: Evansville woman pulled over with large amount of meth
Cody Cowan.
Man facing charges after hit and run
Evansville couple accused of having drugs within their children’s reach
Evansville couple accused of having drugs within children’s reach

Latest News

Newburgh family prepares to attend Alzheimer’s walk
Newburgh family prepares to attend Alzheimer’s walk
Churchill Downs Incorporated makes tentative agreement to acquire Ellis Park
Churchill Downs Incorporated makes tentative agreement to purchase Ellis Park
Newburgh family prepares to attend Alzheimer’s walk
Newburgh family prepares to attend Alzheimer’s walk
Abortion ban now in effect for Indiana, doctors who violate face prison time
Abortion ban now in effect for Indiana, doctors who violate face prison time