Abortion ban now in effect for Indiana, doctors who violate face prison time

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As of Thursday, almost all abortions are illegal in Indiana.

Now we have to ask the question, what are the consequences of breaking the law?

The only abortions that are now allowed for women in Indiana are those involving cases of rape, incest, if the mother’s life is at risk or if the fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly.

And rape and incest cases are only considered legal abortions within the first 10 weeks.

If that law is broken, it will be up to the Indiana Attorney General to prove the abortion did not meet one of those exceptions.

The law states if that happens, the doctor’s license will be revoked and they will be guilty of committing a level 5 felony.

A license will also be revoked if doctors do not file required reports after performing an abortion.

The punishment is one to six years in prison and up to a $10,000 dollar fine.

Under the new law, all abortions must be performed at a hospital, rather than an abortion clinic.

The law has been challenged by multiple lawsuits, but still went into effect on September 15.

