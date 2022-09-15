14 News Exclusive: Evansville woman recalls the late Queen’s coronation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bearing witness to a change to the royal throne is something you’ll always remember.

The late Queen Elizabeth II reigned for 70 years, so there aren’t many people who have been around to witness the beginning and end of her reign.

For Evansville resident Phyllis Pohl, her story began back after World War II.

“We were allowed to take our families, because England needed as much income as they could get,” Pohl said.

In her words, she was in the right place at the right time.

The following spring, in February 1952, King George VI died. Pohl went to the funeral procession, dressed in orange

“[We were] Pretty much on the front row,” Pohl said. “But when we saw everyone else in black, we quickly moved to the back of the line.”

The next couple of months were spent preparing for the heir to the throne, Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, later to be named Queen Elizabeth II.

When it came time for her coronation, Pohl was in London to watch it all unfold.

“The procession... was unending,” Pohl said. “There were people that camped out four and five nights.”

The celebration was unprecedented for Pohl.

“[I’ve] Never seen something so well organized in my entire life,” Pohl said.

She recalled each detail. The golden carriage for the queen, the train on her dress, the weight of the crown.

“The longer the coronation itself went on...the more impressed I was,” Pohl said.

Pohl’s most vivid memory happened following the most sacred part of the ceremony, the Queen’s anointing.

“But when they [the clergy] stepped back, she just looked to me like she had the world on her shoulders,” Pohl said.

Pohl feels connected to Queen Elizabeth II. Only one month younger than the queen, she witnessed the beginning and end of Queen Elizabeth II’s historic reign.

“It went through my mind...you know I feel like I’m almost British,” Pohl said.

Pohl said that the unwavering support for the crown became ever-present after her time in London.

“British people just absolutely adore the royal family,” Pohl said.

The next piece of British history is soon to be written.

Although there is no set date, King Charles III is the next one in line.

“Can you imagine waiting 70 years to go to work,” Pohl said. “That’s terrible!”

Pohl said that although she never knew too much about the royal family prior to venturing to England, those scenes forever changed the way she saw them.

An avid viewer of Netflix’s “The Crown,” she says that she wishes nothing but the best for the royal family for years to come.

