Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 9/14
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Police say a man was taken to the hospital with two gunshot wounds. They say they’re looking for three suspects.

We’re just hours away from Queen Elizabeth II’s procession. That’s happening from Buckingham Palace to Westminister Hall. One Tri-State couple is in London right now. We’ll be interviewing them live this morning on Sunrise.

A man is in jail after police say he was involved in a hit and run. It happened just before 7 last night at West Franklin and Fulton Ave.

It’s a date many Daviess County families are waiting for. Staff members say students will be welcomed back to the new middle school. The opening date is set for next month.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

