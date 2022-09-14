Harbor House shooting suspect has court hearing

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The man who authorities say opened fire last month at a men’s homeless shelter was in court Wednesday afternoon.

Kenneth Gibbs is charged with two counts of murder after the mass shooting at Harbor House in Henderson.

Police say 67-year-old Steven Wathen and 44-year-old Chad Holmes were killed, and two others were hurt.

Officials say Gibbs had been a resident at the shelter for about a year.

[Previous: Henderson officials identify victims in Harbor House deadly shooting]

[Previous: 14 News Exclusive: Harbor House pastor discusses mass shooting]

Investigators who testified at the hearing gave some insight into a motive.

Detective Jake Isonhood testified that Gibbs admitted to the shooting. He says he was accused of being disruptive during chapel, and he was told he wasn’t allowed to come back until the director came back.

He says Gibbs told him he then went to his car to get a gun and was thinking “he was tired of being told want to do.”

The detective says Gibbs admitted he just shot everything in front of him and thought everyone on the ground was dead.

The case has now been sent to a grand jury. That hearing is set for October 11. Bond is still $500,000.

We were told that since it was a public hearing, we could use our recording of it, but the judge later requested that we remove it from this story.

Kenneth Gibbs. (Henderson County Detention Center)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.